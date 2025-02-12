Maharashtra cyber police summon Allahbadia, others

19:15

The cyber police, which have registered a First Information Report in the case, issued notices on Tuesday to the social media influencer and others including `guests' and `judges' who had participated in the past episodes of India's Got Latent, an official said on Wednesday.





While nobody had appeared so far, the lawyers of some of these persons have approached cyber police seeking more time, he said.





The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday.





The department has also asked the producers of the reality show to take down all its 18 episodes from social media platforms, the official said.





Preliminary probe revealed that many participants used vulgar and obscene language during earlier episodes too, he said.





Separately, the Khar police station in Mumbai, in response to a complaint filed by a local BJP functionary, on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija as well as Allahbadia's manager in connection with the controversy. But no FIR has been registered yet on this complaint.





Allahbadia, who has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, found himself in trouble after video clips of his 'obscene and vulgar' comments during the latest episode of India's Got Latent went viral, setting off a chorus of demand that action should be taken.





He tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement".





The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

