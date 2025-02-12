Maaza becomes billion-dollar brand

11:16





It has now become the "30th billion-dollar brand" from the stable of the global beverage major, Quincey said during the company's post-earning calls on Tuesday.





In the Indian market, Coca-Cola's business "rebounded nicely during the quarter, and we grew volume", he said.





Before Maaza, ThumsUp had in 2021 achieved the feat of becoming the first billion-dollar desi brand for Coca-Cola. The Coca-Cola Company in 1993 acquired both Maaza and Thums Up from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri when the Atlanta-headquartered company re-entered the Indian market.





Coca-Cola had then bought the entire portfolio of aerated drinks from the Chauhan brothers, which also included Gold Spot and Limca. Maaza was launched in 1976 in India and is sold locally.





A year after that in 2022, Coca-Cola's lemon and lime-flavoured soft drink Sprite became a billion-dollar brand in the Indian market. This was a brand introduced by Coca-Cola to the Indian markets.





With the latest addition of Maaza, now Coca-Cola has three brands in the Indian market having over a billion dollars in sales. -- PTI

