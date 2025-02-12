Kerala CPM chief Govindan appears before HC in contempt case

21:51





Leaders of various political parties are facing contempt of court proceedings in connection with various roadblock events in Kerala.





On February 10, Communist Party of India leaders Binoy Viswam and Pannian Raveendran, Congress leaders Mohammed Shiyas and TJ Vinod, and CPI-M leaders M Vijayakumar, Kadakampally Surendran, VK Prasanth, and V Joy had appeared before the court.





Govindan was granted an exemption from appearing on February 10, considering his preoccupations with CPI-M conferences in Thrissur on February 10 and 11.





Meanwhile, the court directed the state police chief to submit an affidavit detailing steps taken to prevent such incidents.





The court also exempted Govindan from appearing in person in the case.





The court will consider the case on March 3.





The court also directed the opposing parties, the police officials, to submit detailed affidavits. -- PTI

