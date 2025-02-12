India, France to cooperate in space, defence, tech

16:05





Modi, Macron review cooperation in strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and space and discuss ways to strengthen collaboration in fields of technology, innovation. The leaders call for enhancing trade and investment ties; commit to deepening engagement in Indo-Pacific region.





Modi, Macron stress urgent need for UN Security Council reform, agree to coordinate closely on UNSC matters.

PM Modi, French President Macron hold talks in Marseille; discuss bilateral relations, global & regional issues and reaffirm strong commitment to India-France strategic partnership.