Guess where Modi, Macron held bilateral meet?

Modi, Macron at the Mazargues War Cemetery





"The bilateral component of the visit started with the two leaders jointly addressing the India-France CEOs Forum, which saw the participation of leading businesses from both countries in a variety of areas, businesses from the sectors of aerospace, defence, innovation, energy, infrastructure, agro-processing and consumer goods were represented in the room.





"The Prime Minister acknowledged the key role being played by business leaders in both countries in bringing our two countries closer together and promoting our bilateral relations.





"He gave an overview of the next generation of economic reforms that's being pursued in India. which were also previewed in the recent budget that was announced and invited French companies to explore new opportunities in the India growth story, especially in the areas of defence, civil nuclear possibilities, insurance and advanced manufacturing."

Marseille, France: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says: "PM Modi, President Macron held talks onboard presidential aircraft, one can say India-France ties literally touched new heights.