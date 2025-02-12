Four armed men held in northwest Delhi, weapons seized

20:39





The accused were arrested from Bhalswa village in Jahangir Puri area following a tip-off, he said.





The arrested men have been identified as Pankaj Dahiya (29) from Gurugram, Tarvesh Kadyan (26) from Jahangir Puri, Mohit Panwar (18) from Bhalswa and Varun Tyagi (22) from Burari.





"Dahiya is a habitual offender with a prior criminal case against him. On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, a tip-off was received about the suspects," said the police officer.





The officer further said they got to know that the accused would be carrying firearms to a party in Bhalswa village.





The suspects were intercepted and a search led to the recovery of illegal weapons. An FIR was registered against them and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. -- PTI

The Delhi police arrested four men and recovered three illegal automatic pistols, 23 live cartridges and four empty shells from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.