Equity investors lose Rs 18 lakh cr in 6 days

Wed, 12 February 2025
17:41
Investors suffered an erosion of Rs 18 lakh crore in six days of market fall, where the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 3 per cent, amid continuous foreign fund outflows and trade war worries. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had tanked more than 900 points intra-day, ended at 76,171.08, down by 122.52 points or 0.16 per cent following a recovery in bank stocks in the last hour. During the day, the benchmark tanked 905.21 points or 1.18 per cent to sink below the 76,000-level and hit a low of 75,388.39. Since February 4, the BSE bellwether gauge has slumped 2,412.73 points or 3.07 per cent. 

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped Rs 18,04,418 crore to Rs 4,07,46,408.11 crore (USD 4.69 trillion) since February 4. 

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Titan and Infosys were the biggest laggards. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were among the gainers. --PTI 
