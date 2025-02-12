Equity investors lose Rs 18 lakh cr in 6 days

17:41





The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had tanked more than 900 points intra-day, ended at 76,171.08, down by 122.52 points or 0.16 per cent following a recovery in bank stocks in the last hour. During the day, the benchmark tanked 905.21 points or 1.18 per cent to sink below the 76,000-level and hit a low of 75,388.39. Since February 4, the BSE bellwether gauge has slumped 2,412.73 points or 3.07 per cent.





The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped Rs 18,04,418 crore to Rs 4,07,46,408.11 crore (USD 4.69 trillion) since February 4.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Titan and Infosys were the biggest laggards. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were among the gainers. --PTI

