HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Dogs chew up infant's body dumped in bin in UP

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
15:22
Representational image
Representational image
The body of an infant, allegedly partially eaten by dogs, was found dumped with garbage at the district women's hospital in Lalitpur, UP, officials said on Wednesday. 

Medical superintendent Meenakshi Devi said Sangeeta, a resident of Bahadurpur village in the Madawara block, had been admitted to the hospital with labour pain on February 9. 

"She gave birth to a premature baby at 6:50 pm that day. Due to an underdeveloped brain and skull, the infant was shifted to the Special Newborn Care Unit. The baby died at 7:30 pm on the same day," she said. "The hospital then handed over the body to the family," she added. 

On Tuesday, the hospital received information about an infant's body being found in the garbage. The identification band on the body confirmed that it was Sangeeta's baby. The body was moved to the mortuary and sent for a post-mortem, the medical superintendent said. 

Sangeeta's husband Akhilesh claimed that a hospital nurse instructed them to hand over the body to an individual who would cremate the infant for Rs 200. "It appears that the body was discarded instead of being cremated," Akhilesh said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd ODI updates: Runs keep ticking for India
3rd ODI updates: Runs keep ticking for India

LIVE! Dogs chew up infant's body dumped in bin in UP
LIVE! Dogs chew up infant's body dumped in bin in UP

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar convicted
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar convicted

A Delhi court convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the murders of two persons in the Saraswati Vihar area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The case relates to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep...

No guarantee...: SC no to Indrani for abroad travel
No guarantee...: SC no to Indrani for abroad travel

The bench gave liberty to Mukerjea to approach the trial court

Why Are Indians Migrating Illegally To US?
Why Are Indians Migrating Illegally To US?

Many unauthorised migrants originate from Punjab and Gujarat, states known for high migration aspirations rather than political instability.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD