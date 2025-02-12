HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Displaced Gazans won't be allowed to return: Trump

Wed, 12 February 2025
United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his proposal for a US-led takeover of Gaza, suggesting the displacement of nearly two million Palestinians without the right to return.

In a Fox News interview, quoted by New York Times, Trump stated that those removed from Gaza would be resettled in 'much better housing' elsewhere, without specifying a location.

Trump's remarks have sparked international outrage, with critics likening the proposal to ethnic cleansing. Experts warn that the forced deportation of civilians violates international law and constitutes a war crime. Trump has previously suggested relocating Gazans to Jordan and Egypt, an idea both nations rejected. However, he claimed he could 'make a deal' with them.

During a separate conversation on Air Force One, Trump described Gaza as 'a big real estate site' that the US would 'own'. He reiterated that Hamas would no longer be present and proposed that wealthy Middle Eastern nations finance new housing for displaced Palestinians.

Top officials in the Trump administration later attempted to downplay his statements, insisting that any relocation would be temporary and denying plans to deploy American troops. However, Trump's repeated assertions have fueled further confusion and controversy over his Gaza proposal.
