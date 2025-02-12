HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Direct Tax Collection Rises To Rs 17.8 Trillion Until Feb 10

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
09:01
image
Net direct tax collection grew 14.7 per cent to Rs 17.8 trillion between April 1 and February 10 of FY25, according to the latest data released by the income tax department on Tuesday.

Of this, non-corporate tax -- which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons -- surged 20.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 9.4 trillion.

Corporate tax during the same period grew at a slower pace of 6.1 per cent to Rs 7.8 trillion while the securities transaction tax (STT) was up 65.05 per cent to Rs 49,201 crore.

Gross direct tax collections during the period grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 21.9 trillion, with refunds up 42.6 per cent to Rs 4.1 trillion during the same period.

The government is targeting a total gross tax revenue of Rs 38.53 trillion (revised estimates) for FY25. This includes a goal of Rs 22.37 trillion from direct taxes and Rs 16.16 trillion from indirect taxes.

In the previous financial year (2023-2024), the Centres net direct tax revenue was Rs 19.6 trillion after accounting for refunds, reflecting a growth rate of 17.7 per cent.

Monika Yadav/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Kumbh: Millions gather for Maghi Purnima 'snan'
LIVE! Maha Kumbh: Millions gather for Maghi Purnima 'snan'

Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah
Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah

'The stakes are too high and it would have been a complete embarrassment had Bumrah broken down in a match.'

Trump Order May Delay Adani Case
Trump Order May Delay Adani Case

'While the current pause offers temporary reprieve and alleviates any immediate legal pressure, the long-term implications remain uncertain.'

'No Speed Bumps In The Relationship'
'No Speed Bumps In The Relationship'

'For the Indian economy to maintain a growth rate of 7 to 8 per cent, it needs large foreign direct investment coming in, and that's mainly coming from the US.'

Cops reach Allahbadia's home; NCW summons him, Raina
Cops reach Allahbadia's home; NCW summons him, Raina

A day after he hit the spotlight with a comment on parents and sex, trouble mounted for influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday with Mumbai police at his doorstep, YouTube pulling down the episode of 'India's Got Latent' and the issue...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD