Comedian Raina removes 'India's Got Latent' episodes

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.





"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X.





Allahbadia, 31, stirred up a major controversy with comments on parents and sex on Raina's show that went viral on social media on Monday, leading widespread criticism and multiple police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.





The influencer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.





The Maharashtra cyber department on Tuesday registered an FIR against the show and has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and Raina, asking them to join the probe.





The National Commission for Women has asked Allahbadia, Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.





The issue was also raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media. -- PTI

