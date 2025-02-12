HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Come bet on Yuva Shakti: PM

Wed, 12 February 2025
12:30
PM Narendra Modinarend replies to Sundar Pichai's post on X: "Glad to have met you @sundarpichai. India is making remarkable strides in AI, leveraging it for public good. We urge the world to come and invest in our nation and bet on our Yuva Shakti!"

CEO Google, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai had posted this image alongside, writing, "Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation."

Modi met Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India.
3rd ODI updates: Gill-Rohit steady the innings

LIVE! Raut slams Pawar for honouring 'enemy of Maharashtra'

Why Are Indians Migrating Illegally To US?

Many unauthorised migrants originate from Punjab and Gujarat, states known for high migration aspirations rather than political instability.

Mumbai records 1st death from Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Mumbai reported its first case of GBS on February 7 after a 64-year-old woman, resident of Andheri (East), was diagnosed with the nerve disorder, officials earlier said.

'People not willing to work': SC slams freebie culture

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deprecated the practice of announcing freebies prior to elections, and said people were not willing to work as they were getting free ration and money.

