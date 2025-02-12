Come bet on Yuva Shakti: PM

12:30





CEO Google, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai had posted this image alongside, writing, "Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation."





Modi met Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India.

PM Narendra Modinarend replies to Sundar Pichai's post on X: "Glad to have met you @sundarpichai. India is making remarkable strides in AI, leveraging it for public good. We urge the world to come and invest in our nation and bet on our Yuva Shakti!"