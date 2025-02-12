BJP eyes 'triple-engine govt' in Delhi

20:10

In wake of its resounding victory in the recent assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a 'triple-engine government' in Delhi by securing the post of mayor.





The mayoral election is scheduled to be held in April.





AAP had won the last mayoral election, held in November, by three votes.





The BJP can easily get its councillor elected as mayor, party leaders said on Wednesday.





"The BJP, which won 48 seats in the recent assembly polls, will have 10 out of the 14 nominated members in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) while AAP will have four. Besides, several AAP councilors are ready to switch to the BJP for development of their wards under the new government," a senior Delhi BJP leader said.





According to officials, three of AAP's 121 councillors in the MCD won the assembly polls while eight of the BJP's 120 councillors were elected to the House.





In the 2022 MCD polls, AAP had won 134 wards, the BJP 104, the Congress nine and Independents three.





According to the BJP leaders, the mayoral election would provide the party an opportunity to have a 'triple-engine government' to serve the people of Delhi.





The vote tally of the BJP -- including Delhi's seven Lok Sabha MPs, chances of AAP councillors switching sides, and eight MLAs as nominated members -- make it clear that the party will win the mayor's post, another senior leader said.





"Several AAP councilors have already approached us but we have not given them any assurances so far. In the November mayoral election, several AAP councillors had voted for the BJP candidate," he said.





The BJP swept to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats in the elections held on February 5.





It is likely to form the government next week. -- PTI