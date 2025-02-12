Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim Brings DeepSeek R1 to Indian developers

14:38





Krutrim -- the AI platform developed by Ola to cater to the needs of Indian consumers -- has deployed Chinese company DeepSeek's latest foundation model R1 671B on Nvidia's H100s graphics processing units in India, he said.





"While we in India should be cautious with the DeepSeek app, we can totally make use of the open source model namesake, if securely deployed on Indian servers, to leapfrog our own AI progress," Aggarwal said in a post on X.





The foundation model will be available for use to all India developers at the price of one rupee per million tokens for the month of February, he said.





In comparison, Krutrim offers developers access to Llama-3-8B-Instruct for Rs 16.60 per million tokens, Google's Gemma-27B for Rs 66.40 per million tokens, and Hugging Faces M4/idefics2-8B for Rs 16.60 per million tokens.

Earlier this month, Aggarwal had announced that Krutrim would be open sourcing the work that his company had done over 2024.

"Our focus is on developing AI for India, to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, (in) cultural context," the Ola founder had then said.





-- Aashish Aryan/Business Standard

Even as the debate on the use of DeepSeek's artificial intelligence model continues, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday said one can make use of the open source model of the company.