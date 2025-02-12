HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away

Wed, 12 February 2025
Share:
09:36
image
Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, sources said.
   
The 85-year-old was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) earlier this month after he suffered brain stroke.

"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya , breathed his last today. He was admitted in HDU (High Dependency Unit) of Neurology ward on February 3 with stroke in critical condition," the hospital said.  

Das served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Terrorists may attack PM's plane en route to Paris'
LIVE! 'Terrorists may attack PM's plane en route to Paris'

Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away
Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away

Das served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

'Everything Is Give-And-Take With Trump'
'Everything Is Give-And-Take With Trump'

'Transactionalism is in his DNA.'

In Marseille, Modi recalls Savarkar's 'courageous escape'
In Marseille, Modi recalls Savarkar's 'courageous escape'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar in Marseille, France, where Savarkar had attempted a daring escape from British custody in 1910. Modi also inaugurated a new Indian Consulate in the...

'What A Messy Selection!'
'What A Messy Selection!'

'Five spinners, Siraj ignored for Rana, and Jaiswal dropped. Brain-faded captain and coach combo!'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD