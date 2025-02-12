HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After PM hails Savarkar in Marseille, Raut says...

Wed, 12 February 2025
On PM Narendra Modi's visit to Marseille, France, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "It is not right to raise questions against Veer Savarkar... Veer Savarkar escaped from a boat and swam to the shore, and then a case was filed against him. If the PM visits that place and remembers him, then there is nothing wrong with it. It is a matter of pride... Veer Savarkar was fearless. We may have his contradictions with his ideology but he was a big freedom fighter and a revolutionary." 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city. "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape," Modi said in a post on X after arriving there Tuesday night.
