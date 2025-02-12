HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claims police framing him in false case

Wed, 12 February 2025
22:49
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan/File image
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday denied being on the run and alleged that the Delhi Police was framing him in a false case. 

In a letter sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora via email, the Okhla MLA claimed that he was in his constituency and not on the run.

"Some people in the Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case. The person whom the Delhi Police had come to arrest is (out) on bail. The police are implicating me in a false case to hide its mistake," Amanatullah Khan said in the letter dated February 12.

The AAP MLA said he was informed on Monday about some non-functioning temporary pumps installed in the area and had reached the spot.

He soon received information that some people in plainclothes, who claimed that they were from the police, were harassing a person.

"I was asked to save that person who, I was told, was a resident of the area. I do not have any close relations with that person. When I asked the locals, I got to know that those people (in plainclothes) were threatening him," Amanatullah Khan said in the letter in Hindi.

It was later revealed that the person had got "anticipatory bail" from the Saket court in 2018. 

Despite this, the people in plainclothes, who claimed to be from the police, were trying to arrest him and threatening the others, he added. -- PTI
