3 militants nabbed in Manipur

10:14

Unrest in Manipur is on for nearly 2 years. File pic





They were identified as Ashem Dinesh Meetei (41) and Huidrom Tomba Singh (36) and were involved in extortion activities in Namdulong area. A leaflet of PREPAK (PRO), along with other articles, was recovered from their possession. Police also arrested a militant belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Langol Game Village zone 2 on Tuesday.

Three militants allegedly involved in extortion have been nabbed in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday. Two insurgents belonging to the banned Peoples' Revolutionary Front of Kangleipak (PREPAK PRO) outfit were apprehended on Namdulong Khuman Lampak Main Stadium Road on Tuesday.