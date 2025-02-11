HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's video

Tue, 11 February 2025
10:42
Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for the remarks yesterday
YouTube has removed the video of the 'India's Got Latent' episode in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made the crass remarks that have sparked a massive row. 

YouTube removed the video after receiving a notice from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had also sought the video's removal from YouTube. 

The 31-year-old podcaster, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, is in trouble over his crass remarks on the roast show. Also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, he recently appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent hosted by comic Samay Raina. 

A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

-- NDTV.
