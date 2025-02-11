HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who was PM sitting next to at AI Summit in Paris?

Tue, 11 February 2025
17:21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice president JD Vance who engaged in a brief informal interaction a day ago on the sidelines of the dinner for world leaders attending the AI Summit in Paris, were seen seated side-by-side on Tuesday as they listened to French President Emmanuel Macron talk about the future of Artificial Intelligence. 

PM Modi is scheduled to head to Washington following his two-day visit to France, Earlier, the French president greeted the two leaders and expressed his enthusiasm for the AI Action Summit. 

Sharing a post on X, Macron wrote, "Welcome to Paris, my friend @NarendraModi! Nice to meet you dear @VP Vance! Welcome to all our partners for the AI Action Summit. Let's get to work!" 

The X handle of PMO had shared pictures of PM Modi interacting with Marcron and Vance in Paris. After a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora too, both PM Modi and VC Vance attended a dinner for world leaders at Elysee Palace in the French capital. -- ANI
