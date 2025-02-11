'USAID funded scribes, politicians to balkanise India'

13:11





Speaking to ANI, Dubey said he will speak in the Parliament about how the USAID allegedly fund these politicians, and journalists. Stating that the Trump administration is investigating the matter, Dubey said the Indian government will also probe it and "expose everything."





"This is an alarming situation that in the name of honest journalism, left journalism, anti-Modi journalism, there are the people who are trying to ally with foreign powers to balkanise India. All these things have been exposed and the US government is seriously investigating it. Even our government will investigate it. As of today, I will try to raise some previously forgotten issues as well, and how USAID funded all these, politicians, and even journalists. We will expose everything," the BJP MP said.





Recently, US President Donald Trump criticised the US Agency for International Development (USAID), claiming that the agency's handling of funds is "fraudulently and unexplainable" and said that the agency should "close down."





"USAID is driving the radical left crazy, and there is nothing they can do about it because the way in which the money has been spent, so much of it fraudulently, is totally unexplainable. The corruption is at levels rarely seen before. Close it down," Trump wrote on X. -- ANI

