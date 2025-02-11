US, UK refuse to sign international AI declaration

20:36

the BBC reported. The United Kingdom and the United States have not signed an international agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) at a global summit in Paris,





The statement, signed by France, China and India among other countries, pledges an 'open', 'inclusive' and 'ethical' approach to the technology's development.





Downing Street said the UK 'hadn't been able to agree all parts of the leaders' declaration' and would 'only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests'.





Earlier, US Vice President J D Vance told delegates in Paris that too much regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) could 'kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off'.