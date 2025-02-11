Two minors held by Delhi Police for killing boy who bullied them

15:42





A team of police reached the spot immediately where they found the victim boy lying in a pool of blood with stab marks and various other injuries. The crime and FSL teams were called by the police to examine the crime scene whereas the boy's body was sent to the GTB hospital. A case under section 103/3(5) BNS was registered at the Seelampur police station and the initial investigation went underway. -- ANI

Two minors were detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy, who used to bully them, officials said. The incident happened on February 9. The police received information at around 9:45 pm, of a an injured person lying on Street number 7 in Gautampuri was received at the Seelampur police station.