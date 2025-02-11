Stock markets decline in early trade

10:07





Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 201.06 points to 77,110.74 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 79.55 points to 23,302.05. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Power Grid, Zomato, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards. Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti and ITC were among the gainers. -- PTI

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears.