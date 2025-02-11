Sebi Bars Kalahridhaan Trendz From Securities Market

11:31





Sebi conducted an inspection on the small and medium enterprise (SME) listed on the NSE's SME exchange after HDFC Bank filed a complaint for default of loan repayment. The company has not made any disclosure on the default, noted the interim order cum show-cause notice.





It has also been alleged that the company made wrong disclosures on expansions. Despite the claim of planning to expand production, anticipating a 25 per cent increase in profit, the company failed to provide specific details of the orders, timelines, and investments required to justify the announcement.





The company also claimed to have received an order worth Rs 115 crore from Bangladeshi firm Beximcorp Textiles, but no such company was found in the database. Another conglomerate with a similar name in the textile business in Bangladesh declined having signed any contract with the Indian SME.





-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Kalahridhaan Trendz, its managing director Niranjan D Agarwal, and two others from the securities market for alleged lapses in material disclosures and misleading information given through the stock exchange filings.