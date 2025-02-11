HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RG Kar: HC says corruption in high places impacts public confidence

Tue, 11 February 2025
12:57
Sandip Ghosh
Sandip Ghosh
Hearing an appeal by RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh seeking postponement of framing of charges in a financial irregularities case, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday observed that corruption in high places has serious impact on public confidence in the affairs of the state. 

The division bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the special court, before which the trial in the case is to be heard, may fix a date prior to the next hearing of the matter at the high court. 

Ghosh and four others were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case of alleged financial irregularities at the medical establishment during his tenure as the principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Holding that the allegations are very serious, the division bench, also comprising Justice Gaurang Kanth, said that it was informed that the respondent accused persons are in judicial remand at present.

"Corruption in high places has serious impact on public confidence in the affairs of the state," the bench observed. "A prompt trial of persons accused of corruption would reinforce the faith of the people in the justice delivery system," the court said. "Similarly, the accused who are in custody have a right to fair and prompt trial. Given this situation, the requirement of a prompt trial is an unexceptionable necessity for administration of justice," the bench observed. -- PTI
