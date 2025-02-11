HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Religare Enterprises head has no plans to resign

Tue, 11 February 2025
Rashmi Saluja, chairperson of Religare Enterprises, has no plans to resign from the company despite being voted out as a director during last week's annual shareholders' meeting.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Saluja intends to remain in her position until the ongoing open offer from the Burman family and the counter-offer from US-based investor Digvijay 'Danny' Gaekwad are concluded.

Lawyers said the case is more complex than it appears.  

"Despite shareholders overwhelmingly opposing Saluja's reappointment, her tenure may persist until all legal avenues are exhausted. Notably, at the recent AGM, she did not offer herself to 'retire by rotation,' further complicating the situation. Ultimately, the length of her tenure will depend on the outcomes of ongoing legal proceedings and any decisive actions taken by the company's board or shareholders," said C S Anupriya Saxena, a partner at Mumbai-based law firm JMJA & Associates LLP.

Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co, said as per the provisions of the Companies Act, if the director was appointed as rotational and if her term falls under the rotation (as per Section 152(6) of the Companies Act), then the shareholders have the right to approve or reject her appointment in the AGM.  

-- Dev Chatterjee, Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard
