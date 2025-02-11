Punjab CM opens up about dissent with AAP

17:02

File pic





Mann's remarks came after Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party. "Switching sides is Congress' culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. I will ask Pratap Singh Bajwa how many MLAs they have in Delhi."





Mann said, "Bajwa has made such claims for years, let him say it... He should not count our MLAs and instead, see how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi," he said.





Mann was speaking to reporters after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The meeting followed AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking speculation about instability in its Punjab unit.





Mann reiterated the unity within AAP, saying, "He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood, going among people in the villages and towns in the state."





Highlighting his government's achievements, Mann said, "Our party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has wholeheartedly thanked everyone for the tireless hard work done by the MLAs of Punjab in campaigning in the Delhi elections. Because of the work we have done, we are still getting the love of the people of Delhi. We will continue to work for public welfare in the future also."





Speaking on Punjab's law and order, he said, "The law and order situation in Punjab is better than most states. If it were not so, then why would industries come here? Being a border state, we have to make more efforts, and we are doing that."





Mann also spoke about his government's initiatives, stating, "We have done work beyond our guarantees. We have closed 17 toll plazas; now people save Rs 62 lakh every day. We have also stopped multiple pensions for MLAs. We did not give all these guarantees, but we have fulfilled them." Discussing governance improvements he added, "We are implementing the Delhi model in Punjab as well. There too, Aam Aadmi clinics are being built like Mohalla clinics. Along with this, Schools of Eminence have been built. We will make Punjab a model state and present it to the entire country. Punjab has contributed to the development of the country in the past and will continue to do so in the future."





On the promise of financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women, he said, "It will be provided in the coming days. It's public money, and we are spending that money on the people only." --

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed speculation about dissent within AAP's state unit, asserting that Congress leaders have a history of switching parties while AAP leaders remain dedicated.