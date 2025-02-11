Prashant Kishor 'Special Adviser' To Vijay's TVK

08:26

Rediff Special Correspondent





Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday had a three-hour meeting with movie superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay and promised his 'support and guidance' for the party's victory in the 2026 assembly election.





Kishor, who has floated a political party, Jan Suraaj, in Bihar, will take on the role of 'special adviser' to TVK.





The DMK had hired Kishor ahead of the 2021 assembly election, which it won and came to office after 10 years.





"The meeting was very cordial. Kishor shared his experience in strategy. The talks centered around the current political situation in Tamil Nadu and nationally. Kishor will be a special adviser to TVK, though no formal technical agreements will be made," said a source privy to the developments.





The meeting took place after Vijay showed interest in having a talk with Kishor. Vijay is looking forward to periodical meetings with Kishor in the coming months as his party is keen on positioning itself against the DMK and BJP and setting the stage for an intense contest in 2026.





Kishor continues to have his primary focus on politics in Bihar. TVK sources said the strategist would act as a special adviser to TVK similar to his role for the TDP, which swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly election.





Kishor will guide TVK teams, including General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna (election campaign management) and Vijays strategist Jhon Arokiasamy.





Arjuna, founder of Voice of Commons and a political strategist, had worked closely with Kishor when he was roped in by the DMK for the 2021 assembly election.





"Previous discussions between Kishor and Vijay took place a few years ago. The earlier plans were shelved, with Vijay postponing his political entry and Kishor shifting his focus to establishing Jan Suraaj," a TVK source said.





Vijays party maintains that he would be a chief ministerial candidate in the 2026 election and intends to create a strong alliance. His upcoming film, Jana Nayagan is slated to be the last of his three-decade-long film career.





He is expected to tour the state after the release and begin the groundwork by appointing district functionaries.