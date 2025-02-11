HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak note found in housing society near National Defence Academy

Tue, 11 February 2025
00:46
National Defence Academy, Pune/ File image
A probe has begun after a Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination was found outside the service lift of a housing society in Pimpri Chichwad in Pune district, a police official said on Monday. 

The housing society is in Bhukum area and is just 18 km away from the National Defence Academy, he added. 

"The note was found on Saturday. The office bearers of the society approached the police. A probe has been initiated and CCTV footage is being checked," assistant commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police Vishal Hire said. -- PTI
