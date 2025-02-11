HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Out on parole, Engineer Rashid raises issue of civilian deaths

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
14:53
image
Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Tuesday demanded a "full investigation" into the recent death of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, an independent member from Baramulla claimed that two persons Wasim Ahmad Mir and Makhan Din were killed "allegedly by forces" and demanded a full investigation into the matter. 

"Hamara khoon sasta nahin hain (our blood is not cheap)," he said. Rashid was granted custody parole by Delhi High Court on Monday allowing him to attend Parliament on February 11 and 13. 

The Baramulla MP has been in Tihar Jail since 2019, accused of funding separatist and terror groups. Rashid also demanded construction of a tunnel to access far-flung areas of Keran, Karnah and Machil in Kupwara which remain cut-off from the rest of the country for six months. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI is writing the code for humanity: PM in Paris
LIVE! AI is writing the code for humanity: PM in Paris

Relief to Adani? Trump pauses foreign bribery law
Relief to Adani? Trump pauses foreign bribery law

Trump signed an order to pause enforcing of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) that prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing officials of foreign governments to obtain or retain business.

Govt blocks 'India Got Latent' episode with sex remark
Govt blocks 'India Got Latent' episode with sex remark

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent went viral on social media on Monday.

'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia
'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia

In an Instagram video, Praak on Monday night said: "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay...

How security forces trapped and killed 31 Naxalites
How security forces trapped and killed 31 Naxalites

Combat units of the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters were mobilised from different directions in the area on February 7, the official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD