Mukesh Ambani visits Maha Kumbh with family

20:08

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Maha Kumbh on Tuesday with his family and participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail, officials in Prayagraj said.





According to a statement issued by Parmarth Niketan, besides Mukesh, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, visited the Parmarth Triveni Pushp.





Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who presided over the ritual, said the Ambani family honoured sanitation workers and boatmen with angvastras, sweets, fruits, hygiene kits, and other gifts.





The family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya praying for 'global peace and welfare', the release said. -- PTI





IMAGE: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his sons Akash and Anant offer prayers at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo