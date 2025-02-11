HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Mukesh Ambani visits Maha Kumbh with family

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
20:08
image
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Maha Kumbh on Tuesday with his family and participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail, officials in Prayagraj said.

According to a statement issued by Parmarth Niketan, besides Mukesh, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, visited the Parmarth Triveni Pushp.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who presided over the ritual, said the Ambani family honoured sanitation workers and boatmen with angvastras, sweets, fruits, hygiene kits, and other gifts.

The family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya praying for 'global peace and welfare', the release said.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his sons Akash and Anant offer prayers at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US, UK refuse to sign international AI declaration
LIVE! US, UK refuse to sign international AI declaration

NCW summons Allahbadia, Raina; more cases booked
NCW summons Allahbadia, Raina; more cases booked

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday expressed strong concern over the derogatory comment made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others on comedy show 'India's Got Latent' and summoned them on February 17.

Who will be next Manipur CM? BJP delegation meets Guv
Who will be next Manipur CM? BJP delegation meets Guv

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation on Tuesday called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit...

Four generations of Ambanis take a dip at Maha Kumbh
Four generations of Ambanis take a dip at Maha Kumbh

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family participated in the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, taking a dip in the Sangam and attending a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail. The family, including Ambani's mother, sons,...

Army captain, soldier killed in IED blast near LoC
Army captain, soldier killed in IED blast near LoC

Two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when suspected terrorists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday. This was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD