HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Modi highlights threat of deepfakes, disinformation

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
16:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the potential risk of Artificial Intelligence such as deepfakes and disinformation and urged world leaders to democratise the technology and re-skilling the people.

Addressing the AI Summit in Paris on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasised that the technology must be rooted in local ecosystem and should enhance trust and transparency making them more people-centric to tackle the concerns related to cyber security. 

"We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful." PM Modi said. 

The Prime Minister noted the threat of unemployment due to AI and urged that skilling and re-skilling of people is needed to tackle such issues. "Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption: PM in Paris
LIVE! Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption: PM in Paris

How many MLAs you have in Delhi?: Mann's jibe at Cong
How many MLAs you have in Delhi?: Mann's jibe at Cong

His remarks comes after AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with CM Mann, Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Tuesday amid rumours of dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

Relief to Adani? Trump pauses foreign bribery law
Relief to Adani? Trump pauses foreign bribery law

Trump signed an order to pause enforcing of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) that prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing officials of foreign governments to obtain or retain business.

Family 'digitally arrested' for 5 days, duped of Rs 1cr
Family 'digitally arrested' for 5 days, duped of Rs 1cr

A family in Noida was duped of over Rs 1 crore after they were kept under 'digital arrest' for five days by unknown people posing as government officials. The scammers threatened the family with arrest by making video calls and claiming...

Did Muslims Turn Their Backs On Kejriwal?
Did Muslims Turn Their Backs On Kejriwal?

The Delhi assembly results have underscored that a section of Arvind Kejriwal's committed supporters abandoned him because they were let down by his refusal to take a stand on crucial issues that impinge on the security and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD