Modi highlights threat of deepfakes, disinformation

Addressing the AI Summit in Paris on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasised that the technology must be rooted in local ecosystem and should enhance trust and transparency making them more people-centric to tackle the concerns related to cyber security.





"We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful." PM Modi said.





The Prime Minister noted the threat of unemployment due to AI and urged that skilling and re-skilling of people is needed to tackle such issues. "Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said. -- ANI

