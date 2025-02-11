Mobile phone explodes inside Mumbai local train

09:50

An unidentified passenger's mobile phone exploded inside the women's compartment of a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, causing momentary chaos, a civic official said.





No one was injured in the incident which took place at 8.12 pm on Monday in the CSMT-Kalyan suburban train at Kalwa station, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.





"As per reports from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway control room, no one was injured in the incident. It, however, did cause momentary chaos among passengers," he said.





The explosion caused smoke and railway personnel used fire extinguishers to bring the situation under control, he said.





An eyewitness said a small blast was heard, leading to smoke in the compartment, prompting many passengers to rush to the door to alight.

The railway police evacuated the passengers safely, the eyewitness added.





"The identity of the woman whose mobile phone exploded remained unknown. The incident was being probed. It may have been a battery malfunction or some other technical issue. Passengers must remain cautious while using electronic devices on public transport," a police official said.





Trains services were not disrupted due to the incident, he added. -- PTI