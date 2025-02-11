HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Mobile phone explodes inside Mumbai local train

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
09:50
image
An unidentified passenger's mobile phone exploded inside the women's compartment of a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, causing momentary chaos, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 8.12 pm on Monday in the CSMT-Kalyan suburban train at Kalwa station, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"As per reports from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway control room, no one was injured in the incident. It, however, did cause momentary chaos among passengers," he said. 

The explosion caused smoke and railway personnel used fire extinguishers to bring the situation under control, he said.

An eyewitness said a small blast was heard, leading to smoke in the compartment, prompting many passengers to rush to the door to alight.
The railway police evacuated the passengers safely, the eyewitness added.

"The identity of the woman whose mobile phone exploded remained unknown. The incident was being probed. It may have been a battery malfunction or some other technical issue. Passengers must remain cautious while using electronic devices on public transport," a police official said.

Trains services were not disrupted due to the incident, he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 US Congressmen write to AG against Adani indictment
LIVE! 6 US Congressmen write to AG against Adani indictment

Inevitable but...: UP DGP on traffic delay at Kumbh Mela
Inevitable but...: UP DGP on traffic delay at Kumbh Mela

This is not just crowd management; this is history in the making, Kumar said in a statement, adding that the sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed has pushed Prayagraj's infrastructure beyond its maximum capacity, making...

'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'
'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'

'When compared to many of America's treaty allies in Asia, Modi 3.0 is on a much stronger footing.'

Covid Fading But Still Claims Lives
Covid Fading But Still Claims Lives

There have been 41 cases of Covid in the most recent four-week period ending mid-January, with three deaths.

Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space
Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shukla says Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma -- the first Indian to travel to space --has been advising him about the space flight.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD