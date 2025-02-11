Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption: PM in Paris

15:59





Stating that AI can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) becomes "easier and faster" the Prime Minister called on the world to pull together resources and talent for AI.





In his address at the AI Action Summit, PM Modi said, "AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency."





"We must build quality data sets free from biases. We must democratize technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful. Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said. -- ANI

