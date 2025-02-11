HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Let all hell break out' if Hamas...: Trump

Tue, 11 February 2025
09:01
United States President Donald Trump has asked Israel to cancel its ceasefire deal with Hamas and "let all hell break out" if Hamas does not return hostages still being held in Gaza by noon on Saturday.

On Monday, Hamas threatened to postpone the next hostage release scheduled to take place on Saturday "until further notice," accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire deal.

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock -- I think it's an appropriate time -- I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," the president told reporters in the Oval Office after signing executive actions.

"I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday, and if they're not returned all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two. Saturday at 12 o'clock, and after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out," he added

When asked about on what kind of 'hell' he was talking about, Trump said, "You will find out, and they will find out -- Hamas will find out what I mean."

"I am speaking for myself. Israel can override it, but from myself, Saturday at 12 o'clock, and if they're not -- they're not here, all hell is going to break out," he added.
