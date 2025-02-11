HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kejriwal's meet with Punjab CM, MLAs begins in Delhi

Tue, 11 February 2025
12:42
Will AAP fall in Punjab?
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi amid rumours of dissent in the party's Punjab unit. 

According to party leaders, the discussions are focused on reviewing AAP's performance in the recent Delhi elections and planning for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. Senior leaders, including Punjab MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, are also attending the meeting. Punjab's Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur dismissed reports of internal dissent, calling it a routine meeting. 

"We accept the people's mandate in Delhi and will play the role of a strong opposition. Such meetings have happened before, both in Punjab and Delhi," she said. Kaur also criticised the Congress for alleging dissent in AAP. 

"The Congress should reflect on why their party, which ruled for so many years, got zero seats in Delhi. We can manage our party on our own," she added. AAP, which had governed Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 elections, winning only 22 seats out of 70 in the Assembly elections. The BJP's victory ended AAP's rule in the capital, raising concerns over the party's future. There are also speculations that Kejriwal may play a bigger role in Punjab politics, with discussions about him contesting from the vacant Ludhiana Assembly seat. 

However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang downplayed such reports, calling the meeting a "routine strategy session". With Punjab being the only state governed by AAP, the outcome of this meeting could be important for the party's future. PTI
