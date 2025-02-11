JEE-Main: 14 bag perfect score in first edition

22:31

Fourteen candidates from across the country have bagged perfect score in the first edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2025 with maximum of them being from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.



Out of the 14 top scorers, 12 are from general category and one each is from OBC and SC categories. While 13 of the toppers are males, one female candidate has also got the top score.



The scores of 39 candidates have not been declared as they were found indulging in unfair means practices, the NTA said.



More than 12.58 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam.



Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, five are from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra.



The toppers included Ayush Singhal, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, Arnav Singh and Om Prakash Behera from Rajasthan; Daksh and Harsh Jha from Delhi; Shreyas Lohiya and Sourav from Uttar Pradesh; Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka); Vishad Jain (Maharashtra); Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat); Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh) and Bani Brata Majee (Telangana).



According to NTA officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.



NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained.



The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.



The examination was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



It was also conducted in 15 cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, W Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.



While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition is scheduled in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).



After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2025 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.



According to the officials, a Central Control Room was opened to monitor and facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination on the ground.



"As many as 277 city coordinators, 894 observers, 38 NTA flying squad and representatives of certain government security agencies were deputed for examination duties in various cities and centres. The exam centres were also monitored using AI-based video analytics and virtual observers.



"The latest 5G jammers were also installed at exam centres. NTA coordinated with state and district authorities to form committees and carry out physical audit of exam centres," the official said. -- PTI