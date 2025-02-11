India has the world's largest AI talent pools: PM

15:31





"Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us.





"India and France have worked together for years through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance to harness the power of the Sun. As we advance our partnership to AI, it is a natural progression from sustainability to innovation to shape a smarter and responsible future. At the same time, sustainable AI does not only mean using clean energy.





"AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs and resources requirements. After all, the human brain manages to compose poetry and design spaceships using less power than most light bulbs.





"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people.





"Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy. We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools."

During the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: "India is building its own large language model considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all.