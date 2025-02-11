If AAP loses Punjab it will affect India: Congress

11:50





Speaking to ANI, Tewari said it's a "tragedy" that Delhi has never understood Punjab and unfortunately will never understand Punjab because the state has a different ethos, a different culture, a different syncretism and it ticks to a different beat.





He also pointed that Punjab, being a border state, needs to be handled very carefully and the Centre needs to have a 'border policy' for the border states.





"Any political instability in Punjab will have very severe national repercussions. Punjab is a border state. Our western neighbor is always hyperactive in trying to subvert and destroy the peace of Punjab. Therefore, there are certain border states which need to be handled very carefully. The situation in the northeast, Manipur is far from stabilizing and so the Government of India should really concentrate on having a border policy for the border states," Tewari said.





"Delhi has never understood Punjab and unfortunately, Delhi will never understand Punjab because the state has a different ethos, a different culture, a different syncretism and it ticks to a different beat," he added.





Meanwhile, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, State Ministers and MLAs after party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.





The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.





Bharatiya Janata Party has already claimed that the Punjab government may fall soon.





BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the countdown for the fall of the AAP government in Punjab has begun, and the party's state unit is a "house of cards" that will collapse soon, as the much-touted Delhi model, which the Bhagwant Mann government wanted to implement in Punjab, has been outrightly rejected by Delhi. -- ANI

Amid concerns raised by the opposition in Punjab that the Aam Aadmi Party government-led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can fall anytime, Congress MP Manish Tewari said on Tuesday that any political instability in Punjab will have "very severe national repercussions."