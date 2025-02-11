HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

If AAP loses Punjab it will affect India: Congress

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
11:50
image
Amid concerns raised by the opposition in Punjab that the Aam Aadmi Party government-led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can fall anytime, Congress MP Manish Tewari said on Tuesday that any political instability in Punjab will have "very severe national repercussions."

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said it's a "tragedy" that Delhi has never understood Punjab and unfortunately will never understand Punjab because the state has a different ethos, a different culture, a different syncretism and it ticks to a different beat.

He also pointed that Punjab, being a border state, needs to be handled very carefully and the Centre needs to have a 'border policy' for the border states.

"Any political instability in Punjab will have very severe national repercussions. Punjab is a border state. Our western neighbor is always hyperactive in trying to subvert and destroy the peace of Punjab. Therefore, there are certain border states which need to be handled very carefully. The situation in the northeast, Manipur is far from stabilizing and so the Government of India should really concentrate on having a border policy for the border states," Tewari said.

"Delhi has never understood Punjab and unfortunately, Delhi will never understand Punjab because the state has a different ethos, a different culture, a different syncretism and it ticks to a different beat," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, State Ministers and MLAs after party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Bharatiya Janata Party has already claimed that the Punjab government may fall soon.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the countdown for the fall of the AAP government in Punjab has begun, and the party's state unit is a "house of cards" that will collapse soon, as the much-touted Delhi model, which the Bhagwant Mann government wanted to implement in Punjab, has been outrightly rejected by Delhi. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If AAP loses Punjab it will affect India: Congress
LIVE! If AAP loses Punjab it will affect India: Congress

Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl

Following complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon Allahbadia.

'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia
'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia

In an Instagram video, Praak on Monday night said: "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay...

6 US lawmakers write to AG against Adani indictment
6 US lawmakers write to AG against Adani indictment

Six US Congressmen have written to the Attorney General of the United States expressing concerns over the Department of Justice's indictment of the Adani Group, alleging it jeopardizes relations with India. The letter, signed by Lance...

'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'
'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'

'When compared to many of America's treaty allies in Asia, Modi 3.0 is on a much stronger footing.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD