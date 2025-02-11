HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt blocks 'India Got Latent' episode with sex comment

Tue, 11 February 2025
13:48
An episode of 'India Got Latent' on YouTube, featuring obscene and vulgar comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday. 

"The 'India Has Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X. 

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media on Monday. The youtuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment. -- PTI
