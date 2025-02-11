Europe can't guarantee Ukraine's security without US: Zelenskyy

20:39

If Donald Trump withdraws United States support for Ukraine, Europe alone will be unable to fill the gap, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned, on the eve of what could be his most consequential diplomatic trip since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago."There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no," said the Ukrainian President during an hour-long interview withat the presidential administration in Kyiv."Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he added.Read the full interview