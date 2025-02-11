HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Enjoy good relations with Sharad Pawar: Eknath Shinde

Tue, 11 February 2025
22:22
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday showered praise on Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar supremo Sharad Pawar, saying one has to learn from him about how to maintain good relations going beyond the political sphere.

Shinde was speaking after he was honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar by Pawar in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the occasion of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held in New Delhi on February 21-23.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde recalled that Pawar was the son-in-law of Sadashiv Shinde, a spin bowler who was known for his googly, which was tough to decipher.

"Pawar also bowls googly deliveries that are tough to decipher. I have good relations with Pawar, but he has not bowled me a googly. I am confident that he will not bowl me a googly in the future as well," he said.

Shinde said he learnt lessons in public life from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were standing like a rock with Maharashtra which ensured development works in the state in a short span of time of two-and-a-half years.

Shinde said Pawar was also witness to the development works in Maharashtra that took place in that short span of time.

"He (Pawar) calls me often. One has to learn from Pawar how to maintain relations going beyond political lines," he said.

Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra in June 2022, toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was cobbled by Pawar.

The 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi from February 21 to 23.

Pawar is the chairman of the reception committee of the Sammelan, which is being organised by Pune-based NGO Sarhad headed by Sanjay Nahar.  -- PTI
