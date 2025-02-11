Don't delete data: SC to poll body on EVM petition

17:12





For now, do not delete any data from EVM nor reload any data, said a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna. The Election Commission has to provide information to the court about the process of burning EVM memory and microcontroller after elections.

What is the Standard Operating Procedure for Electronic Voting Machines after polls are over, the Supreme Court asked today in response to a petition that sought data from the machines not be deleted even after the counting of votes is over, reports NDTV.