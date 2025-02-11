HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Don't delete data: SC to poll body on EVM petition

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
17:12
image
What is the Standard Operating Procedure for Electronic Voting Machines after polls are over, the Supreme Court asked today in response to a petition that sought data from the machines not be deleted even after the counting of votes is over, reports NDTV.

For now, do not delete any data from EVM nor reload any data, said a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna. The Election Commission has to provide information to the court about the process of burning EVM memory and microcontroller after elections.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 65% Indians use AI, twice the global average: Study
LIVE! 65% Indians use AI, twice the global average: Study

Modi pushes for open source AI framework at global summit
Modi pushes for open source AI framework at global summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source, emphasizing the need for trust, transparency, and the elimination of biases. Co-chairing the AI Action Summit with...

Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post
Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post

A mob attacked a police station in Mysuru, Karnataka, after a man was arrested for posting provocative religious content on social media. The mob demanded the accused be handed over to them and turned violent when police refused. Police...

'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'
'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'

'When compared to many of America's treaty allies in Asia, Modi 3.0 is on a much stronger footing.'

Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space
Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shukla says Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma -- the first Indian to travel to space --has been advising him about the space flight.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD