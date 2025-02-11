HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Condition in Punjab for AAP not good'

Tue, 11 February 2025
16:17
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that defeat in the Delhi Assembly election was a huge shock to the Aam Aadmi Party, adding that Punjab will slip away from the AAP's hands. 

"The defeat of Delhi is a huge shock for Arvind Kejriwal. The condition of Punjab is also not well," Athawale told ANI. "The farmers and the poor have no relief. Looking at the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal thinks that there may be some disturbance and that is why he may have called the meeting. Punjab will slip away from their hands soon," he added. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLAs from the state met Kejriwal in the national capital on Tuesday. After the meeting, Mann said that Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections. Reacting to TMC's decision to contest West Bengal assembly elections independently, Athawale said that INDIA bloc is in a broken stage. 

"They were in alliance in 2024 but Mamata's TMC will contest 2026 assembly elections independently. That is right because there is no more Congress left... The INDIA Alliance is broken and we think that our way is clear for the 2029 elections... The people have faith in PM Modi," the Union Minister said.
