Bombay HC nod to Adani group to cut 209 mangroves

Tue, 11 February 2025
15:34
The Bombay High Court has permitted the Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for the construction of a high voltage transmission line proposed to increase electricity supply in the city and suburbs, noting it was a project of public importance.

The electricity transmission line construction project is critical for Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry any further power into the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre said in its order on February 6. 

The HC allowed a petition filed by the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited, seeking permission to cut 209 mangroves near Vasai creek for setting up a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link between two of its transmission substations. 

The project involves an 80 kilometre stretch, of which 30 km would be overhead transmission lines and the remaining 50 km would be underground cable in the mangrove area. The HVDC lines would pass through Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.
