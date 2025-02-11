BJP delegation calls on Manipur Guv amid political crisis

18:37

Bharatiya Janata Party Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and state party president A Sharda Devi on Tuesday called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh from the post of chief minister.





Patra and Devi were accompanied by Education Minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh, Manipur unit president of Naga People's Front Awangbou Newmai and Janata Dal-United MLA Nasir.





The meeting with the governor lasted for around half-an-hour, sources said, adding the outcome is not yet known.





Amid growing discontent within the state BJP and calls for a change in leadership, Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.





More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. -- PTI