'Back to plastic': Trump to sign new executive order to junk paper straws

United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning the use of paper straws in federal agencies, declaring that they "don't work" and calling for a return to plastic alternatives.





The move reverses a Biden-era policy aimed at phasing out single-use plastics from federal operations.





"It's a ridiculous situation. We are going back to plastic straws," Trump said while signing the order.





Trump, who has long criticized paper straws, reaffirmed his stance over the weekend, posting on social media that Bidens policy was "DEAD!"





"Enjoy your next drink without a straw that disgustingly dissolves in your mouth!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social site.





On his X account, the POTUS posted a photo of a Diet Coke bottle with a plastic straw in it saying "We're going back to plastic straws."





His 2019 reelection campaign even sold Trump-branded plastic straws as a political statement against restrictions on single-use plastics.