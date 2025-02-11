Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' comment reaches Parl

10:59

Ranveer Allahbadia with the PM





Even though the 31-year-old has apologised for his comments, the row surrounding his remarks is snowballing into a major crisis.





Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT) has said she would raise the issue in the Parliamentary panel of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.





"Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable . You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every political has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue," she said on X.

More trouble for YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his remarks on the roast show India's Got Latent.