HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

AIADMK leader skips Palaniswami event over missing MGR, Jaya photos

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
01:31
KA Sengottaiyan/Image courtesy Facebook
KA Sengottaiyan/Image courtesy Facebook
Senior AIADMK leader and legislator KA Sengottaiyan, who boycotted the felicitation event to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, conducted by a farmers federation on February 9, said on Monday that the photos of party founder M G Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa were not printed in the invitations. 

The event was conducted by the Federation of Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme at Annur near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district to thank Palaniswami, during whose tenure, he took efforts to implement the scheme. 

Palaniswami attended and spoke about the scheme. 

Sengottaiyan, representing Gobichettipalayam Assembly segment, on Monday visited Erode collector office to present a petition to the district collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, about the protest by the people of a number of village Panchayats, including Kullampalayam, Pariyur and other places against the merger with the Gobichettipalayam Municipality. 

Some villagers accompanied the MLA. 

Later, speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said, "I did not attend the felicitation programme at Annur on Sunday to the former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, as in the invitation card and also in the banners in the venue did not have the photos of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and also the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP govt in Punjab can fall anytime: Brij Bhushan
LIVE! AAP govt in Punjab can fall anytime: Brij Bhushan

Modi lands in France for AI summit, talks with Macron
Modi lands in France for AI summit, talks with Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and hold bilateral talks with him. Modi will also be warmly greeted by the Indian...

Plaints against Ranveer, others in Mumbai; FIR in Assam
Plaints against Ranveer, others in Mumbai; FIR in Assam

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and other individuals associated with a YouTube reality show, \"India's Got Latent,\" face legal trouble after complaints were filed in Mumbai regarding offensive and vulgar content on the show....

BJP faces delay in choosing Delhi CM?
BJP faces delay in choosing Delhi CM?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form its government in Delhi after winning the recent assembly elections. Party leaders have stated that the new chief minister should be chosen from the elected BJP MLAs, with several...

'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'
'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'

'Today, both in the hills and valley there is radicalised militant activity which poses a direct national security threat.''This kind of militancy in Manipur is unprecedented, I have never seen such largescale militancy in my life.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD